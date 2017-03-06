Man shot in stomach, face in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the stomach and face in the city’s Burnside neighborhood.

The shooting happened early Monday morning at 91st and Cottage Grove.

Investigators say he was confronted by a woman with a gun. They argued, and she fired.

Police found bullet casings and a car with bullet holes at the scene.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. The shooter hasn’t been arrested.

Chicago made it almost a week without a fatal shooting before a man was shot and killed Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.

22 people were wounded in weekend shootings.