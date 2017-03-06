Police don’t suspect foul play in death of Indiana woman

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say they don’t suspect foul play in the death of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found a day after her family reported her missing.

The Columbus Police Department announced the update Sunday on the investigation into the death of Jacqueline Watts. Authorities have scheduled a Monday news conference to discuss the case.

The department says officers found Watts’ body Saturday morning on a sandbar by the Flatrock River in the city’s Noblitt Park.

Police found the Indianapolis woman’s parked car on Friday — still running and with its blinkers on — about a half-mile from where the body was found later. Police say Watts had apparently planned to drop off pets at her relatives’ house in Columbus.