Police searching for suburban man wanted for murder

NORTHBROOK, Ill. –Police have released the name and photo of the December murder of a suburban man.

Northbrook police have been looking for 50-year-old John Panaligan in the death of attorney Jigar Patel on December 7th.

Panaligan is wanted for the strangulation murder of Patel in his office on Shermer Rd.

Police say the motive was in response to a long drawn out lawsuit.

The suspect in the murder of a Northbrook Atty. The story at 4. #wgn pic.twitter.com/hXKQ1tt1hh — marcella raymond (@MarcellaWGN) March 6, 2017

Police say Panaligan was seen walking in the halls of Patel’s office building the day he was killed. Panaligan has a cane and is wearing a medical mask in the security video. He never looks at the cameras. Police say Panaligan has no known medical issues and they believe he was wearing a disguise.

Panaligan is from Aurora but police believe he’s left the area. They have the help of the U.S. Marshals and homeland security and the North Regional Major Crimes task force to find him. Panaligan’s home healthcare company has businesses in several states.

Northbrook authorities are asking anyone with any information on Panaligan’s whereabouts to contact police.

