Was a future Bears’ QB in Indy at the combine this year?

CHICAGO - During his annual media availability at the NFL Combine, there was only one thing that Ryan Pace was clear on when it came to his future quarterback.

That's the fact that he has a lot of options to choose from.

He could acquire a signal caller via free agency, through a trade, or even just keep the guys he has. Or he could use one of his draft picks to grab a prospect that could help speed up the rebuild of the team from last place in the NFC North.

Could one of those young players have been in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine this week? Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that possibility on Monday's Sports Feed.

To hear their thoughts on quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and more, click on the video above.