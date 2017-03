Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Three people have been killed in shootings in Chicago since Monday night, including one on California Avenue near the Stevenson Expressway.

Police say a vehicle was traveling south bound on California, when a white SUV pulled alongside it.

Someone inside the SUV fired shots inside the vehicle.

A passenger was shot in the back and torso.

He collapsed and died as he was trying to get out of the vehicle.

So far, no one is in custody.