4 shot on South Side; Third shooting in the area Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Four people were shot Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting took place at 76th St and May in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

A 56-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 40-year-old man suffered a graze would to the head. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was wounded in the hand and refused treatment on scene.

The victims were outside when a white vehicle approached and an occupant fired shots.

This is the third shooting in the three block area today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.