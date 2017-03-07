Aid efforts in full force one week after tornado hits community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, Ill. -- Today marks one week since tornadoes damaged two small communities in Illinois.

Volunteers and agencies were in Ottawa today trying to clean up the damage.

A multi-agency resource center - or MARC for short - was on site today. It is in essence a one stop venue to help with all things concerning tornado recovery.

Last Tuesday, Ottawa and surrounding communities were hit by a storm with a tornado about touchdown.

The recovery effort is being coordinated among two dozen private agencies like churches and food pantries to public assistance agencies at the county and state level.

Authorties estimate 300 to 500 families sustained tornado damage to their property and while many people have insurance, any policy holder whose been through this kind of thing will tell you it doesn't cover everything, so the agencies are here to fill those gaps.

Also, funeral services were held for 76-yr-old Wayne Tuntland today. He was one of two people killed by the tornado in Ottawa when he was hit by a falling tree.