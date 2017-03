CHICAGO — Teachers at four Chicago ASPIRA charter schools say they’ll walk off their jobs March 17th unless they get a new contract before then.

ASPIRA sent the teachers a new contract proposal Monday, and it is currently being reviewed.

The previous proposal called for a teacher pay freeze, and for teachers to contribute more money to their pension fund.

In response, the teachers demanded full access to Aspira’s financial records.

ASPIRA schools serve about 1,500 students.