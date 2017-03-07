Vinnie Duber previews a wide-open Big Ten Tournament on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Have trouble picking a winner for the Big Ten Tournament?

You're not alone.

The conference has been wide open for most of the season with Purdue being the only team stable at the top the entire season.

Matt Painter's Boilermakers come in as the favorites but Wisconsin, Maryland and others will certainly have their chances. That includes Northwestern, who will likely be making their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance this season.

Meanwhile the Illini are one of the many teams on the bubble in the Big Ten who can make-or-break their tournament fate in Washington DC.

That's where Vinnie Duber of CSNChicago.com will be this weekend as he takes in all the action in the nation's capital. Before leaving, he joined Sports Feed on Tuesday to preview the tournament with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Vinnie's discussion on Tuesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.