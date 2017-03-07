Wind Advisory in effect for the Chicago area

CHICAGO — The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Wind Advisory (brown-shaded map on the highlighted map above) covering northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana calling for strong west winds with gusts 45 to 50 miles per hour between 9AM and 6PM CST Wednesday. High-profile vehicles, trucks, buses, vans traveling north-south will be most susceptible to these stronger wind gusts. Gale Warnings will be up for Lakes Michigan, Superior and Huron.

Deepening low pressure will move northeast through the western Ontario Canadian province into Hudson Bay Wednesday with the extremely tight pressure gradient extending far south across the Midwest and Great Lakes. High Wind Warnings/Advisories will be up, and winds will impact travel in all directions out of Chicago, especially so for those traveling farther north.