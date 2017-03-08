Bulls guard Dwyane Wade rents out a Waffle House in Orlando for teammates

ORLANDO – Leave it to one of the Bulls’ veterans to make a random regular season trip a little more memorable thanks to a meal and car ride.

Dwyane Wade continued his efforts to win over teammates this week as the team headed to Orlando for their game against the Magic. On Tuesday, the guard decided to rent out an entire Waffle House restaurant for his teammates.

The whole sequence was posted by Wade on Snapchat.

Dwyane Wade Snapped about how he rented out a Waffle House for some of the team, then his excited Uber driver who picked him up after 😂🥞 pic.twitter.com/4WI65aPm2m — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) March 7, 2017

Along with the adventures at Waffle House, Wade also posted video of his Uber ride after the meal.

The driver, whose name was not identified, was enamored with the fact that the 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion happened to end up in his vehicle.

Nothing like an exciting day on an average road trip in the NBA season for Wade and the Bulls.