Former Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer will sign with the 49ers: Report

CHICAGO – It appears that one option for the Bears’ quarterback position in 2017 is gone.

On Wednesday former quarterback Brian Hoyer agreed to a contract with the San Francisco 49ers according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: FA QB Brian Hoyer is headed to the #49ers. Reunion with Kyle Shanahan — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

Hoyer was considered one of the candidates to be the Bears’ quarterback for this upcoming season, though as free agency neared it appeared more likely the team would move in another direction. Speculation continues that the Bears are a leading candidate to land Buccaneers backup quarterback Mike Glennon when the free agency signing period officially opens on Thursday.

Hoyer ended up playing just one year in Chicago and he didn’t even make it a full season. Filling in for the injured Jay Cutler in Week 2 against the Eagles, Hoyer appeared in six contests for the Bears before his season ended after breaking his arm against the Packers on October 20th.

In his five starts, Hoyer proved a serviceable option for the Bears as a signal caller as he threw for six touchdowns without an interception. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,445 yards but the team only won one of his starts and cracked the 20-point mark once.

Hoyer has played in the NFL for eight seasons with the Patriots, Cardinals, Browns and Texans along with the Bears. He’s thrown for 8,608 yards with 46 touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions, splitting time as both a starter and backup in his career.