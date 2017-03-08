Guide to Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Weekend 2017

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend is upon us! It’s a holiday Chicagoans celebrate particularly well, so you don’t want to miss out on any of it. Below you’ll find everything you need to know.

River Dyeing

Saturday March 11th at 9 a.m.

Best place to view: Along the Chicago River between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 11th at 12 p.m.

Parade route: Starts at Balbo Avenue & Columbus Drive, then continues north on Columbus until Monroe Street.

Parking and public transportation information can be found here.

South Side Irish Parade

Sunday, March 12th at 12 p.m.

Parade route: Starts at 103rd Street & Western Avenue, then continues south on Western until 115th Street.

Parking information can be found here.

Leprechaun Leap 5K/8K Run

Saturday, March 11th from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This popular race along the lakefront in Lincoln Park benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository – register here.

Get Lucky Half Marathon, 14K and 7K

Saturday, March 11th at 9 a.m.

This challenging race takes place along the lakefront on the South Side – register here.