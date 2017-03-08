Julie DiCaro gives her thoughts on the Cubs & Bears’ free agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was fitting that Julie DiCaro made her return to the Sports Feed studio on Wednesday.

That's because it was International Women's Day and Julie was the first female guest to appear on Sports Feed back in the summer of 2015.

As usual she engaged in solid sports conversation with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on a number of topics. That included the Cubs as they continue their first spring training as a World Champion in 108 years.

Julie also discussed some of the options that lie ahead for the Bears as free agency approaches on Thursday.

To watch Julie's segments on Wednesday's show on CLTV, click on the video above or below.