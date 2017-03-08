Man, 23, fatally shot just minutes after released from jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed just minutes after he was released from the Cook County Jail.

Kamari Belmont, 23, was in jail on a murder charge from a single night in 2015 in which he was accused of shooting one man during a robbery who later died, and then robbing another man hours later, according to the Chicago Tribune.

But Cook County prosecutors dropped murder charges against him and his co-defendant, Terrance Hogan, 23, after waiting too long to put him on trial.

Belmont's bail on the robbery case was set at $100,000 the same day charges were dropped.

Monday evening, his friend posted the bond, and Belmont was released at 11:12 p.m.

But after he left the jail Monday, some men in an SUV rolled up alongside Belmont's vehicle and shot him to death.

The SUV crashed, and those inside fled the scene, police said.

Belmont died at the scene.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report