CHICAGO — The Skydeck on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower has been closed temporarily because of high winds.

Skydeck Chicago announced the closure on Twitter early Wednesday morning, saying: “The Skydeck is closed currently due to high winds. Please check back for updates.”

Please check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/80kJNyFfMg — Skydeck Chicago (@SkydeckChicago) March 8, 2017

A Wind Advisory remains in effect across the Chicago area today until 6 p.m. with 25 to 35 mph winds and gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Localized gusts

to 60 mph.

