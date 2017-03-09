Ben Finfer reflects on Day 1 of Bears free agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It happened. It finally happened.

Jay Cutler was released by the Bears. His era as the signal caller for the franchise has come to an end.

Many have hoped for it for a while, others weren't sold until this year. Either way the release of the quarterback signals the start of a new era of the franchise which for the moment will be led by Mike Glennon.

He signed with the Bears in free agency but not a lot of others did. That's left the Bears with a bit of work left to do when it comes to getting their 2017 roster set.

Ben Finfer of ESPN Radio 1000 came on Sports Feed to discuss all of that with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Thursday's show.

