Former Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery signs with the Eagles: Report

LAKE FOREST – When the Bears failed to place the franchise tag upon him last month, it appeared the writing was on the wall.

After all, Ryan Pace has been trying come to a long-term agreement with the Bears’ top receiver since the 2015 season. While he held out hope to bring Alshon Jeffery back at this pre-NFL Combine news conference on March 1st, it appeared the receiver’s time in Chicago was short.

Indeed that was the case.

Per a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Jeffery will sign a one-year, $14 million dollar deal with the Eagles. The NFL Free Agency period officially opened at 3 PM on Thursday, allowing free agents to sign with whatever team they like.

WR Alshon Jeffery just called me directly and said it is a "done deal" that he will go to the #Eagles — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2017

WR Alshon Jeffery is a 1-year deal for $14M to #Eagles. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2017

This ends a five-year run for the receiver who was picked up by the Bears in the 2012 NFL Draft in the second round out of South Carolina. Jeffery had a quick start to his career as he caught a touchdown in his first NFL game against the Colts at Soldier Field in a 41-20 Bears victory.

Eventually Jeffery would emerge as the team’s No. 1 receiver over the last few years and in 63 games with the Bears he finished with 304 catches, 4,549 yards and 26 touchdowns. After making over 80 catches in 2013 and 2014, Jeffery’s numbers slipped a bit due to an injury and a suspension.

In 2015 Jeffery played in a career-low nine games as he struggled with leg ailments, making 54 catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns. This past year the receiver was healthy but missed four games due to an NFL suspension for the use of banned performance enhancers. That, in part, led to a 52 catch, 821 yard season that included a pair of touchdown catches.