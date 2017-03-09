Police seek suspects in smash and grab robberies at suburban day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARIEN, Ill. -- Police in Darien are working with neighboring towns to see if a rash of car burglaries are related.

Darien police say a mother dropped her child off at day care at Goddard School around 7:30 Wednesday morning. When she got back to her car, her window was smashed and her purse was gone.

Police Commander Gerry Piccoli says he is working with police in Lisle and Downers Grove to determine if it is the same thief that targeted day cares there in January.

The Darien day care has surveillance cameras but the quality is poor. All they know, the getaway car is a dark SUV and the suspect was wearing a white shirt and red pants.

Police say drivers should always lock their cars and hide any valuables.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.