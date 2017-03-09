Team USA hockey player Kendall Coyne joins Sports Feed on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - She got her start in hockey in the Chicago area but since then she's gotten the chance to travel the world.

A Silver medal at the Sochi Winter Games along with four Gold medals at the World Championships are part of an impressive resume for Team USA forward Kendall Coyne.

Later this month, the Oak Lawn native will attempt to earn some more hardware as she competes in the IIHF World Championships in Plymouth, Michigan.

Before that happens, Kendall took some time to talk about her time with Team USA on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

