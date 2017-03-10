All SB Lake Shore Drive lanes reopen after fatal crash near Balbo

CHICAGO — All southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Balbo are back open after a fatal crash overnight.

LANES BACK OPEN Southbound Lake Shore Drive near Balbo Dr after fatal crash and investigation pic.twitter.com/EkiNy4jjf7 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 10, 2017

The accident involving two cars happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday on southbound Lake Shore Drive near Balbo.

Police say one car was going south in the 700 block of South Lake Shore Drive as a car going northbound made a left turn.

The southbound car hit the northbound car as it was turning, and caused the northbound car to rollover.

A 27-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 29-year-old woman was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and listed in serious condition.

A 28-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No citations have been issued.

Police are investigating the crash.

All southbound lanes were closed earlier near Balbo but have since reopened.

-The Chicago Tribune contributed to this story