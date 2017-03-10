50 CPS students face off in spelling bee championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Some of the Chicago Public Schools' best spellers faced off Friday in the Citywide Spelling Bee Championship.

Fifty CPS students from 3rd through 8th grade competed in the event at Lindblom High School.

Winners competed for a spot at the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

The 2017 Spelling Bee Champion will receive a $40,000 grand prize.

Earlier this year, 148 schools held individual, school-wide spelling bees and declared one winner from each school.

All 148 winners completed Scripps National Spelling Bee's online assessment, and the top 50 highest scorers were chosen to compete in the citywide bee.