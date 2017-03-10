Carjacker throws woman into trunk of car in Lakeview, then drives 20 miles before crashing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was carjacked, thrown into her trunk in the city's Lakeview neighborhood and taken on a 20-mile ride.

It incident happened behind an apartment in the 3700 block of North Fremont around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

A man, who had a gun, came up to a 24-year-old woman and forced her into the trunk of her 2012 Mazda.

The man made several stops on the South Side before crashing the car at 115th and Throop, about 20 miles away.

He fled the scene. The woman escaped from her car's trunk and called police. She suffered minor injuries.

Police are still searching for him.

A vague description has been released of the carjacker: a heavyset black man in his 30's with a goatee, wearing khakis and a red shirt.