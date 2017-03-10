Police investigating after boy beaten at suburban middle school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Police are investigating the beating of a 12-year-old student at Marquardt Middle School in Glendale Heights.

6th grader Colonel Watson was assaulted by an older student and had to be taken to the emergency room at Glen Oaks Hospital Monday. He was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

Colonel’s mother Rita Greiner says her son is traumatized.

She says Colonel suffered a concussion, broken nose, facial fracture and had two teeth knocked out.

According to Greiner, Colonel accidentally stepped on another student's shoe while waiting to board a bus at the school.

“My son told me this boy punched him with all of his might and he's really scared to go back to school.”

Greiner wants to know why no school officials were around to intervene.

"The school seems to be acting like this is no big deal. They keep trying to pacify me," Greiner said.

And she's questioning whether the attack was racially motivated. The 14 –year-old boy who punched her son is black. And, Colonel says a few months ago, the boy was with a group of other boys who called Colonel the N-word on the school bus.

Police say they expect charges to be filed against the juvenile.

A spokesperson for the district said in a statement to WGN News, "Marquardt School District 15 cannot comment on matters involving individual students. We can, however, say that the safety and security of students is our top priority."