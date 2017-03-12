× 15-year-old girl missing from South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for your help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the South Side.

Asia “Alexis” Robertson was seen by a family friend at about 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

She was in the area of 79th and Ashland in the Gresham neighborhood.

She was seen the next day near Wood St. and Ashland Ave.

She was wearing a black jacket, light blue shirt, dark blue pants and black boots.

She frequently hangs out around 68th and Washtenaw.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.