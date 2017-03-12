7-day forecast: Snow headed for Chicago area, warmup next weekend
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
7-day forecast: Single-digit temperatures, snow next weekend
-
7-day forecast: Very cold weekend, but a warmup is coming
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold Sunday followed by warmup next week
-
Chicago area braces for 2nd weekend of ‘shovelable’ snow
-
-
Chicago braces for snowy weekend
-
7-day forecast: Arctic temps. follow snow (and more coming)
-
7-day forecast: Winter continues after record snowfall with cold, more snow
-
7-day forecast: Some rain, snow possible ahead of warm weekend
-
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area beginning Saturday evening
-
-
Rain expected to change to wet snow tonight in Chicago area
-
Winter Storm Warning issued for the Chicagoland area
-
Winter storm moves into Chicago area