CHICAGO — A shooting near the red line in the West Chesterfield neighborhood has left one man dead.

Police say it happened at about 10:30 last night at 95th and State Street.

The 36-year-old man was stopped at a light, when shots were fired.

Officers heard the shots and found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest, neck and head.

He died at the scene.

No one is in custody.