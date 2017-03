Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. - For the first time in school history, Northwestern is going dancing.

The Wildcats made the NCAA tournament as an eight seed in the West region.

They will play Vanderbilt in the first round out in Salt Lake City.

The Commodores enter the field with the most losses by an at large bid in tournament history.

If Northwestern can get past Vanderbilt, they will face the winner of Gonzaga and South Dakota State.

One of the Wildcats biggest fans took to Twitter to join in on the dancing.