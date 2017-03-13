2 shot in south suburban Wal-Mart parking lot; Person in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD PARK, Ill – A person is in custody after two people were shot in a crowded Wal-Mart parking lot on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say this shooting is gang related.

Occupants of two cars confronted each other around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Cicero Ave. The confrontation spilled into the parking lot of the Wal-Mart at 7050 S. Cicero Ave

Police say one car stopped and two people got out. The driver of the other car ran over one of them.

“There was gunfire, the driver of the striking vehicle was hit at least once,” police said in a statement.

The two victims are in stable condition at the hospital.

Police are investigating.