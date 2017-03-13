Dave Eanet discusses Northwestern’s first NCAA Tournament bid on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Finally, March Madness has come to Evanston, Illinois.

On Sunday afternoon, Northwestern's basketball team and their fans heard their name on the NCAA Tournament selection show as one of those headed to the "Big Dance."

They are the last team in the Big Ten to make it to the tournament for the first time and the joy was overflowing at Welsh Ryan Arena. That was especially true for the "Voice of the Wildcats" who finally saw the team reach their highest point in program history.

On Monday night, Dave Eanet of WGN Radio came on Sports Feed to discuss the scene on campus on Sunday after the selection. He also previewed the Wildcats' opening tournament game against Vanderbilt on Monday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

