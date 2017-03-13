× Zachary Fardon resigns as U.S. attorney in Chicago

CHICAGO — U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon resigned on Monday as Chicago’s top federal prosecutor, according to his spokesman.

A prosecutor’s spokesman in Chicago says Zachary Fardon submitted his resignation Monday. It comes days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked 46 prosecutors who were holdovers from President Barack Obama’s administration to step down.

Joel Levin, who has served as Fardon’s first assistant for the past several years, is now acting U.S. Attorney.

Fardon, 50, made the announcement to his staff in an office-wide meeting at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

The 50-year-old assumed Chicago’s No. 1 federal law enforcement job in 2013. He came under pressure to put violent crime at the top of his agenda. But from the start, Fardon tempered expectations about what a U.S. attorney’s office could do.

Fardon’s highest profile prosecution was the one involving former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert. The Illinois Republican is serving a 15-month prison sentence for breaking banking laws in seeking to pay $3.5 million in hush money someone Hastert sexually abused.

