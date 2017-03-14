Brian Bedo discusses March Madness and the Bulls’ madness on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - "March Madness" can usually be associated with one sport this month - basketball.

But it doesn't have to be exclusive to the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship. It can also concern high school teams or even one in the NBA.

That is the case for the professional team in Chicago, who continues to flounder through the season as the playoffs once again are in doubt. Monday night was a rare break from the frustration but can it continue?

Play-by-Play announcer Brian Bedo discussed them on Tuesday's Sports Feed on CLTV. He also talked about the upcoming NCAA Tournament with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Brian's segment on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.