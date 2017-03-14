FeedonThis: Anthony Rizzo did what to motivate the Cubs?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There figure to be a number of stories that will come about about the 2016 Chicago Cubs and their unique path to the World Series Championship.

But on that came out today about the team's first baseman might be the most unusual.

In an excerpt of a new book released by Tom Verducci, a story was told about Anthony Rizzo jumping on a table and reciting lines from the movie "Rocky" while naked before Games 5, 6 and 7 of the World Series.

It's arguably one of the more unique motivational techniques in sports and one worth a discussion on Tuesday's Sports Feed. The quick discussion on this is part of #FeedonThis and you can watch this in the video above.

Social Fodder had a couple of interesting twists on Tuesday.

First Josh had a very simple and direct question for Jarrett after one of the pictures in the fodder popped up on the screen. Then came a little bit of a Turn Back Tuesday with an old story with Josh on Sports Feed.

Watch the entire segment in the video above.

Bulls fans who have watched the team over the last year know better.

Monday's win over the Hornets, which featured a big game from Rajon Rondo who was in the starting lineup for the first time in over two months, isn't worth kicking up a lot of positive thoughts about. Most of the times when the Bulls win a game or a few, the follow it with a few defeats as well.

As the team's rotation continues to change night after night, where will Fred Hoiberg go next? Jarrett and Josh look into that in the video above.