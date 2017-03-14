Lake-effect Snow Warnings continue over Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- With a north-northeast flow over the length of Lake Michigan gradually shifting to north-northwest later today and tonight into Wednesday the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has continued the Lake-effect Snow Warning (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map) forecasting a total of 5 to 10-inches of snow until 4PM CDT this Tuesday afternoon for Lake, Cook and DuPage Counties, Illinois while a Lake-effect Snow Advisory calls for a 3 to 6-inch total in Will County until 4PM CDT. Waukegan reports 8.5-inches of lake-effect snow has accumulated as of 3AM CDT this Tuesday morning.

The Lake-effect snow is causing major delays and slippery conditions across Chicago area roads. High drive times are being reported across the board, as well as a number of accidents. Allow extra commute time this morning, and drive with extreme caution.

Following the gradual turn of winds to north-northwest, the snow bands are expected to slowly shift into northwest Indiana later this morning and continue overnight into Wednesday. Thus a Lake-effect Snow Warning for at least 4 to 8-inches of snow is in effect until 1AM Wednesday for Lake County, Indiana with Porter and LaPorte Counties, Indiana under the Lake-effect Snow Warning for at least 4 to 8-inches from 9PM this Tuesday evening until 9AM CDT Wednesday.

The National Weather Prediction Center has a small bull-eye on its projected 4-inches or more heavy snow between 7AM CDT Tuesday until 7Am Wednesday (map below).

Follow the snow progression on the Current Metro Weather Radar Mosaic below...