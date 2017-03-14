Several people injured in major pile-up crash on the Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - A pileup of at least 20 vehicles shut down the inbound express lanes on the Kennedy Expressway late Monday, according to the Illinois State Police.
Police say the chain-reaction wreck started just before10:30 p.m. as two separate crashes on Interstate 90/94 between North Avenue and Division.
Earlier, troopers estimated that 30-40 cars were involved in the crash.
Seven people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known. Police describe the damage to the cars involved as minor.
Weather is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The express lanes remained closed just before midnight, but all other lanes on the Kennedy Expressway remained open to traffic.