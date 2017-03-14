× State Budget Battle: “Everybody has to hold hands and jump off the cliff together”

More than 600 days into Illinois’ budget impasse, rank and file lawmakers are getting anxious to move forward with a deal. A so-called “grand bargain” compromise was killed in the Senate late last month, before the plan even came up for a vote. There’s plenty of blame to go around, but State Senator Toi Hutchinson (D-Chicago Heights) says it’s time to start moving forward.

Hutchinson is proposing a an expansion of the state’s sales tax to include eight new service categories, at the same 6.25 percent rate applied to most sales in Illinois. Analysts say the plan could bring in up to $290 million annually, just a small step in bridging the nearly $6 billion budget gap.

The state is losing $11 million each day we continue without a budget, and Hutchinson says lawmakers will have to create some new revenue to fill the growing deficit.

