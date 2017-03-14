Woman gives birth to baby girl on Lake Shore Drive during peak of snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The lake-effect snowstorm caused a headache for most Chicago commuters this morning -- but for one couple, it brought a bundle of joy.

The couple was in route to the hospital to deliver their second child when the woman went into labor

It happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive and E. Hayes, several miles away from the hospital the couple originally planned to go to.

They pulled their vehicle over to the side of the road and called 911.

Two experienced paramedics answered the call and arrived to the scene shortly after.

A healthy, 7-pound baby girl was delivered at 7:45 a.m.

Baby girl and mother are resting comfortably at Comer Children's Hospital and are both doing fine.