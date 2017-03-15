5-year-old hit by a pickup truck in Bridgeport neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around 8 a.m. a 24 year old man and a five year old boy were hit by a pickup truck crossing Ashland in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police say the two were crossing Ashland westbound on 37th when they were both hit. The pickup truck driver was turning onto Ashland from 37th when the accident happened.

The 41 year old driver stayed at the scene until help and police arrived.

The boy was rushed to Stroger Hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition at the hospital tonight. The 24 year old refused treatment.

Police are still investigating the accident and there is no word on if any tickets will be written.