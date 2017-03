CHICAGO —¬†Aldermen who want to go to the White Sox home opener on April 3 need to pay their own way.

The Sox offered aldermen and other city officials tickets to the game and a pre-game cocktail reception.

The opening day freebie has been a Sox tradition for decades.

But the city’s Board of Ethics say the ticket is worth more than $50 and is prohibited.

Last year, the ethics board forced the Cubs to pull an offer to let aldermen purchase World Series tickets at face value.