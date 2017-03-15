× Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks with injury

OTTAWA – It appears the injury to Artem Anisimov is a little more serious than head coach Joel Quenneville believed after the Blackhawks’ win over the Canadiens on Tuesday night.

After practice on Wednesday in Ottawa, where the Blackhawks will face the Senators on Thursday, Quenneville told reporters that Anisimov will be out for three-to-four weeks with a lower body injury.

While going for a puck along the boards in the first period against the Canadiens, Anisimov was hit in the lower leg and went down. He had to be helped off the ice by athletic trainers and didn’t return to the game.

In his second year with the Blackhawks, Anisimov is the catalyst of the strong line with forwards Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin. This year he has 22 goals and 23 assists in 64 games.