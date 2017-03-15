Calyann Barnett previews “A Night on the RunWade” on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's had style on the floor from his youth in Chicago to his college days at Marquette, then Miami and back to the Windy City.

That's what has made Dwyane Wade one of this generation's best NBA players.

But the Bulls' guard has a lot of style off the floor as well, as pointed out by many during events in his time in South Beach and now will be done here in Chicago.

On Sunday, March 19th, Wade will take part in his fifth annual "A Night on the RunWade" to benefit Wade's World Foundation. It will be a night where new fashions will be shown off at the Revel Fulton Market in the name of charity.

Before the event, Wade's personal stylist Calyann Barnett came on Sports Feed to talk about "A Night on the Runway" with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Calyann's segment on Wednesday's show in the video above. You can buy tickets to the event by clicking here.