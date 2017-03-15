Chicago police, SWAT involved in standoff on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department SWAT team was called in for a stand-off situation on the city's Northwest Side.

This is happening on the 6500 block of North Onarga in Chicago's Edison Park neighborhood, right by Harlem and Northwest Highway.

The standoff has been going on since midnight.

Police were called about a distraught man in a vehicle. He refuses to come out.

It is unknown whether the man is armed, but a SWAT team is on the scene.

Harlem Avenue is closed in both directions, between Devon and Pratt.

Couple of problems early on: EDISON PARK- Harlem blocked at Devon, barricade situation; LYONS- 43rd/Gage, 3 garages & 2 houses on fire — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 15, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.