Cubs 2B Javier Baez pulls off no-look tag while celebrating in World Baseball Classic

SAN DIEGO – Over the course of October and a bit of November, he dazzled Cubs’ fans with his acrobatic plays at second base.

While that certainly caught the eye of baseball fans around the country, Javier Baez did so around the world with an incredible play in San Diego on Tuesday night.

As a member of team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, the second baseman made one of the plays of the tournament as he pull off a no-look tag out while celebrating in the eighth inning of his team’s game against the Dominican Republic at Petco Park.

With two outs in the top of the eighth, Nelson Cruz made an attempt to steal second base on Puerto Rico catcher Yadier Molina. This wasn’t a good idea since Molina snapped the throw quickly to Baez and well ahead of Cruz as he raced towards second.

But Baez added some flair to the play, pointing his right hand towards Molina in celebration as he grabbed the ball with his glove and tagged the runner without looking.

Look at how early Baez is pointing to Yadier Molina on this! #WBC #PRvsRD pic.twitter.com/rpNSOAriDO — Stephen Guilbert (@StephenJosiah13) March 15, 2017

Baez’ play was the highlight of a 3-1 win by Puerto Rico over the Dominican Republic, who won the last World Baseball Classic in 2013.