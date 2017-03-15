Parents can pay someone else to teach their kid to ride a bike in Chicago

CHICAGO — Some parents won’t have to deal with training wheels or holding their kid’s bike upright while running along with it.

A company from Canada is opening four locations in Chicago to teach kids how to ride their bikes this summer.

Pedalheads will start doing that at four Chicago Public Schools on June 26.

Those schools are LaSalle Language Academy, 1734 N. Orleans St.; Bell Elementary, 3730 N. Oakley Ave.; Norwood Park Elementary, 5900 N. Nina Ave.; and Sutherland Elementary, 10015 S. Leavitt Ave.

Classes are for kids ages three to ten.

They run five days over a week, and teachers expect to have beginners riding by the end of it.

Rates average $100 an hour.