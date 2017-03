CHICAGO – The Bulls will be without one of their “Three Alphas” for the rest of the regular season.

On Thursday the Bulls announced that guard Dwyane Wade will miss the remaining part of the regular season after suffering a sprain and small fracture in his right elbow against the Grizzlies on Thursday.

In the press release, the Bulls didn’t rule out a return for Wade for the playoffs, should the team qualify.

