× Dog shot after charged kids, police officer in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A big dog was shot and wounded in Naperville when it charged some children, then went after a police officer.

Two Rottweilers somehow got out of their house and roamed the 5000 block of Christa Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The kids were chased as they got off a school bus; when the dogs turned on the police officer, he shot one of them in the leg.

Both dogs ran back to their home. The injured one was treated.

The owner was charged with letting her dogs run loose.