FeedonThis: Reaction pours in after Northwestern’s NCAA Tournament win

CHICAGO - When a team makes the NCAA Tournament for the first time, it's usually a pretty big deal.

Then when they follow that up by winning their first game in the "Big Dance" in a thrilling triumph over Vanderbilt that went down to the final seconds, it becomes epic.

That's what Northwestern had on Thursday as rallied back to knock off the Commodores 68-66 in Salt Lake City. It was the Wildcats' first NCAA Tournament victory in their first ever tournament game and has earned them a date with West Region top seed Gonzaga on Saturday.

Social Media reaction to the victory poured in as Sports Feed was going on Thursday night and Josh Frydman had a few of them to talk about in Social Fodder.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's show and you can watch it in the video above.