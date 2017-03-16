Lester Wiltfong updates the Bears’ offseason to date on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One week has gone by since NFL free agency opened and the Bears have started getting a few things in order for the 2017 season.

They've already made a decision on their quarterback - that's Mike Glennon - while adding a few pieces here and there on both sides of the ball.

Along with keeping his eye on the free agents still out there, Ryan Pace now must decide what the Bears should do with their No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

Lester Wiltfong, the editor of Windy City Gridiron, came on Sports Feed to discuss that on Thursday's show with Josh Frydman.

To hear his thoughts on what the Bears have done so far and what they might do in the future, click on the video above or below.