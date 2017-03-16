Northwestern beats Vanderbilt 68-66 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s a moment that fans in Evanston have been waiting for since the inception of the NCAA Tournament – a chance to play in it.

Northwestern finally got that shot on Thursday, facing Vanderbilt in Vivint Smart Home Arena. It was a game that was worth the wait as the 8th and 9th seeds battled down the stretch in one of the best games so far in the NCAA Tournament.

Luckily for Wildcats fans, it was a successful one as Northwestern beat Vanderbilt 68-66 Thursday afternoon.

