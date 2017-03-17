Boy, 3, shot in apparent accident in Englewood home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head in an apparent accident.

It happened at 5 p.m. Thursday inside a home at 62nd and Aberdeen in the Englewood neighborhood.

The boy was the youngest of at least four children, who were left unsupervised in an apartment without any heat or hot water.

A police spokesman says the boy was shot during a game of cops and robbers.

The boy's parents are in custody, but no charges have been filed against them yet.

"They’re some good people. They work every day, take their kids to school, take them home. I just saw them 30 minutes before it happened," said neighbor Ann Hughes.

In that half hour the toddler, whom Hughes calls Bam Bam, was shot in the head.